Logo for the brand bio365

bio365

BIOBLEND

About this product

BIOBLEND™ is an organic, biochar-based living soil featuring an ideal blend of coir, peat and perlite.

It is perfect for farmers who would use a high porosity peat based growing media.

Ideal for farmers who want a soil that allows for additional inputs feeding daily.

BIOBLEND™ is organic. It contains bioCORE™ biochar, and has a starter charge of living microorganisms and nutrients, delivered by bioCHARGE™.

All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.
