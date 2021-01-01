bio365
About this product
BIOBLEND™ is an organic, biochar-based living soil featuring an ideal blend of coir, peat and perlite.
It is perfect for farmers who would use a high porosity peat based growing media.
Ideal for farmers who want a soil that allows for additional inputs feeding daily.
BIOBLEND™ is organic. It contains bioCORE™ biochar, and has a starter charge of living microorganisms and nutrients, delivered by bioCHARGE™.
All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.
