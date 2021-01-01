About this product

BIOVEG™ is a biologically active, biochar-based nutrient dense soil, optimized for the plant’s vegetative stage. Targeted at the needs of a young plant.



This soil is designed for the farmer who wishes to minimize inputs and have a specially designed growing media for the vegetative stage.



BIOVEG™ uses No Float technology, replacing perlite with a unique blend of coarse and fine coir.



This soil has moderate to high porosity.



BIOVEG™ contains bioCORE™ biochar and bioCHARGE™ living microorganisms, making it a natural and organic, biologically active and nutrient dense soil.



All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.