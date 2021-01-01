About this product

These hemp oil capsules offers a great way to experience the benefits of hemp without the taste!



Each serving (1 capsule) delivers 15 mg of organically grown cannabidiol extract derived from 100% industrial hemp.



Our vegan capsules digest well and provide long lasting effects. Our Natural oil is a lighter tasting oil that retains all the benefits of the terpenes and cannabidiols in of a full spectrum product.



450 mg of active ingredients per bottle.



Hemp infused MCT oil, vegan capsules