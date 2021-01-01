About this product

This Hemp Oil Tincture offers a great way to experience the benefits of hemp.



Each serving (1 full dropper) delivers 21.5 mg of organically grown cannabidiol extract derived from 100% industrial hemp. .187% THC.



Our clean, tinctures will not separate & the dropper applicator allows for sublingual administration and quick absorption. It will often provide a fuller impact in the body. Our Natural oil is a lighter tasting oil that retains all the benefits of the terpenes and cannabidiols in of a full spectrum product.



600 mg of active ingredients in a 30 ml bottle. Hemp infused MCT oil.