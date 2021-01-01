About this product
Kurall HoneyScotch oral drop tincture with 1000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze flower. Butterscotch liqueur and honey blended to perfection. All organic ingredients great for mixing in food or drinks for easy dosing. 1.4 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind.Non alcoholic CBD benefits include
Analgesic
Anti seizure
Anti Cancer
Non-psychoactive
Anti-Inflammatory
Anti-Bacterial
About this brand
Blòm
Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.