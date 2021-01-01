Loading…
KURALL Oral Drops

by Blòm
Kurall is our premium full spectrum oral drop tincture with 2000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze flower. All organic ingredients & naturally flavored great for mixing in food or drinks for easy dosing. 2.4 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind. CBD benefits include

Analgesic
Anti seizure
Anti Cancer
Non-psychoactive
Anti-Inflammatory
Anti-Bacterial
Blòm
Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.