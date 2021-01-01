About this product

Kurall pain rub is a powerful blend of CBD, exotic kinds of butter and menthol extract that cool when applied to the skin providing pain relief lasting hours. Great for bad backs, sore muscles, arthritis & joint pain relieving inflammation & swelling. All organic ingredients with no dyes or perfumes this topical rub is non-greasy and absorbs right into the skin with powerful analgesic effects that go to work immediately.



1000 mg 92% CBD Concentrate

Aloe Vera Butter

Mango Butter

Menthol Extracts

not for use on open wounds