Kurall pain rub is a powerful blend of CBD, exotic kinds of butter and menthol extract that cool when applied to the skin providing pain relief lasting hours. Great for bad backs, sore muscles, arthritis & joint pain relieving inflammation & swelling. All organic ingredients with no dyes or perfumes this topical rub is non-greasy and absorbs right into the skin with powerful analgesic effects that go to work immediately.
1000 mg 92% CBD Concentrate
Aloe Vera Butter
Mango Butter
Menthol Extracts
not for use on open wounds
About this brand
Blòm
Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.