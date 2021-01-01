About this product

Widowed Haze delivers a powerful burst of euphoria immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. A perfect strain for serious pain relief.



Available as concentrated Oil, perfect with food or drink or for the smoker, Dabs. Sold in increments of 1 ml = 1 gr. Our Oil comes in a incremented sterile glass syringe and our Dabs come in a non stick silicone jar w/tool.



Grain Alcohol Extraction

>.3% THC, Non psychoactive and completely legal is all States

Widowed Haze is excellent for Pain Relief & Anxiety.

Tested by Oregon State approved labs and analyzed by Green Leaf Labs

Analysis results are provided with purchase

100% Organic, Non GMO, No carrier Oils, No Glycerin & No fillers of any kind