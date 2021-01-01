About this product
Widowed Haze delivers a powerful burst of euphoria immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. A perfect strain for serious pain relief.
Available as concentrated Oil, perfect with food or drink or for the smoker, Dabs. Sold in increments of 1 ml = 1 gr. Our Oil comes in a incremented sterile glass syringe and our Dabs come in a non stick silicone jar w/tool.
Grain Alcohol Extraction
>.3% THC, Non psychoactive and completely legal is all States
Widowed Haze is excellent for Pain Relief & Anxiety.
Tested by Oregon State approved labs and analyzed by Green Leaf Labs
Analysis results are provided with purchase
100% Organic, Non GMO, No carrier Oils, No Glycerin & No fillers of any kind
Blòm
Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.