About this product

This blend of organic biomass is developed for making liquid fertilizers with the Nutricycler. Through Bioponica DIY process of extracting nutrients from biomass, this particular blend provides an NPK PPM value that is ideal for all purpose - all season plant growth.



It provides a relatively balanced ratio of liquid fertilizer in terms of NPK and their PPM parts per million in water. By using a ratio of 25 lb of Grow Tea All Purpose Blend, in 80 gallons of fresh water, it is possible to produce a liquid fertilizer with a total nutrients value of 7500 PPM. The final NPK value and concentration of organics, nitrates and other elements depends in part, on the operator technique and a general understanding of the Bioponica process of 'nutricycling.