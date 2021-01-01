About this product

This blend of organic biomass is developed for making liquid fertilizers with the Nutricycler. Through Bioponica DIY process of extracting nutrients from biomass, this particular mineral blend provides an NPK PPM value that is ideal strengthening leaves and stems and providing trace and macro minerals including iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium.



The Mineral Tea blend provides a relatively high amount of potassium, calcium, magnesium, sulfur and iron. It does not have much nitrogen or phosphorus. In terms of total PPM parts per million in water, by using a ratio of 25 lb of Grow Tea Mineral Blend, in 80 gallons of fresh water, it is possible to produce a liquid fertilizer with a total nutrients value of 10,000 PPM. The final NPK value and concentration of organics, nitrates and other elements depends in part, on the operator technique and a general understanding of the Bioponica process of 'nutricycling.