About this product
BioSpectrum Hemp Premium Pre-Roll Doobies are rolled with hand trimmed CBD flower in king sized cones. Each doobie comes in a sealed tube for freshness. Every harvest is tested and approved for purity and compliance.
Strains:
Purple Haze
Pineapple Express
$6.95 per Doobie
*use code LEAFLY15 for 15% off all products at www.biospectrumhemp.com*
approx. 80mg of total cannabinoids (CBD, CBN, CBGa, CBCa, CBC)
Strains:
Purple Haze
Pineapple Express
$6.95 per Doobie
*use code LEAFLY15 for 15% off all products at www.biospectrumhemp.com*
approx. 80mg of total cannabinoids (CBD, CBN, CBGa, CBCa, CBC)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BioSpectrum Hemp
Biospectrum Hemp is committed to being the US company of choice for the highest quality CBD products. From our unique Nasal Sprays, industry leading Topical Relief CBD Roll On, fairly priced Tinctures, great tasting CBD Gummy's, and CBD Pet Treats, nobody delivers higher quality and better priced CBD products.