BioSpectrum Hemp Delayed Release capsules are convenient and effective way to take CBD. Our 250mg BioSol CBD slowly dissolving vegan capsules releases lower in the GI tract over a longer time for sustained results.



*use code LEAFLY15 for 15% off all products at www.biospectrumcbd.com



Maximum sustained results*

250mg water soluble CBD Extract per capsule*

7500mg Hemp Extract per bottle*

Plant based capsules dissolve slowly lower in the GI tract*

Easy and convenient*

Toss the rest, your body deserve the best!*



Additional Information:

Our vegan delayed release capsule contains water dispersible CBD, reduced to it’s tiniest particle size, often called nano-technology. Our plant based capsule bypasses the stomach and slowly dissolves lower in the GI tract. Our physician and pharmaceutical chemist have optimized the pairing of our ingredients into a specially coated delayed release capsule to provide a long-lasting experience in a convenient easy to use capsule.



Ingredients:

Vegan Capsule, BioSol TM water soluble CBD extract



250mg/capsule

7500mg/bottle



$39.95