About this product
BioSpectrum Hemp Delayed Release capsules are convenient and effective way to take CBD. Our 250mg BioSol CBD slowly dissolving vegan capsules releases lower in the GI tract over a longer time for sustained results.
Maximum sustained results*
250mg water soluble CBD Extract per capsule*
7500mg Hemp Extract per bottle*
Plant based capsules dissolve slowly lower in the GI tract*
Easy and convenient*
Toss the rest, your body deserve the best!*
Additional Information:
Our vegan delayed release capsule contains water dispersible CBD, reduced to it’s tiniest particle size, often called nano-technology. Our plant based capsule bypasses the stomach and slowly dissolves lower in the GI tract. Our physician and pharmaceutical chemist have optimized the pairing of our ingredients into a specially coated delayed release capsule to provide a long-lasting experience in a convenient easy to use capsule.
Ingredients:
Vegan Capsule, BioSol TM water soluble CBD extract
250mg/capsule
7500mg/bottle
About this brand
BioSpectrum Hemp
Biospectrum Hemp is committed to being the US company of choice for the highest quality CBD products. From our unique Nasal Sprays, industry leading Topical Relief CBD Roll On, fairly priced Tinctures, great tasting CBD Gummy's, and CBD Pet Treats, nobody delivers higher quality and better priced CBD products.