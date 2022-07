Orange, Grape, Green Apple, Blue Raspberry flavored gummies.



Our Delta-8 Gummies are a Fruity Mix of delicious Gummy flavors, balanced out with 50mg of Delta 8-THC. It’s a great way to chill out with friends or enjoy an afternoon alone. Our bags contain 4 great tasting flavors. Made from 100% US Grown Hemp, and Farm Bill Compliant.