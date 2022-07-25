Our Night Time gummies are infused with a blend of 10mg Delta-8 THC, 20mg Full Spectrum CBD, 10mg CBN and 1mg of Melatonin. 40mg combined per gummy. Comes in packs of 30 (1200mg total). CBN may help temper the energetic aspects of Delta-8 THC to bring a comfortable and calming body-focused feeling. This blend could be perfect for peaceful nights and taking it easy. Made from 100% US Grown Hemp, and Farm Bill Compliant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Biospectrum Hemp is committed to being the US company of choice for the highest quality CBD products. From our unique Nasal Sprays, industry leading Topical Relief CBD Roll On, fairly priced Tinctures, great tasting CBD Gummy's, and CBD Pet Treats, nobody delivers higher quality and better priced CBD products.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.