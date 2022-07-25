Our Night Time gummies are infused with a blend of 10mg Delta-8 THC, 20mg Full Spectrum CBD, 10mg CBN and 1mg of Melatonin. 40mg combined per gummy. Comes in packs of 30 (1200mg total). CBN may help temper the energetic aspects of Delta-8 THC to bring a comfortable and calming body-focused feeling. This blend could be perfect for peaceful nights and taking it easy. Made from 100% US Grown Hemp, and Farm Bill Compliant.