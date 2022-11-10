Use code LEAFLY15 for 15% all orders at www.biospectrumhemp.com



Dispensary Grade 10mg Delta-9 THC Gummies.



Enjoy Biospectrum Hemp’s Green Apple Flavored Delta-9 THC Gummies. Infused with 10mg of Delta-9 THC, derived from Hemp, for a purposeful mind and body experience.



-Fast Acting 10mg Delta-9 THC Gummies

-Dispensary Grade

-Potent & Long Lasting

-Gummies per Pack: 5

-Delta-9 THC Content per Piece: 10mg

-Total Hemp Derived Delta-9 THC Content: 50mg

-Made from US Grown Hemp

-Third Party Tested

-Delta-9 Origin Material: Hemp

-Farm Bill Compliant : < 0.3% Delta-9 THC



Description:

We use Delta-9 THC from natural US Grown industrial hemp. Our Delta-9 THC gummies have the same potency that you would find in a dispensary but are farm bill compliant and federally legal, containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.



What are Delta 9 THC Gummies?



BioSpectrum Hemp’s Delta 9 THC Gummies are a delicious Green Apple gummy flavor infused with a Full Spectrum Delta-9 THC from Hemp. Our gummy’s are packed with potent, and lab tested Delta-9 THC, making sure that you get the feeling that Delta-9 THC can provide to you.



WHAT ARE THE EFFECTS OF DELTA 9 GUMMIES?



A hemp-derived Delta-9 THC gummy has been reported by consumers to provide a range of effects, such as the feeling of euphoria, tranquility, relaxation, a sense of peace, and an increase in appetite. Keep in mind that the impact of cannabinoids may differ in person.



We normally recommend that you start by taking half of a gummy (one dose) and see how you feel. Remember, to Start low and go slow. The single dose we mention are just a recommendation. Experiences vary.



Will consumption Of A Delta 9 Gummy trigger a THC Drug Test?

We do not have concrete data to say anything with certainty, but Delta-9 THC metabolites may trigger most drug tests. As a warning precaution, you should not try this product if you need to pass a drug test. AGAIN – Do Not Take If You Need To Pass A Drug Test.



These statements and any information contained on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This information is intended for educational purposes only and is not meant to substitute for medical care, healthcare professional, or to prescribe treatment for any specific health condition. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult individual products labels for safety information.