Smooth mint flavor, clear color, in a powerful Full Spectrum Oil.

5,000mg of Full Spectrum CBD. BioSpectrum Hemp features a dominant broad spectrum CBD that carries other phytocannabinoids to work with your body’s endocannabinoid system.



$59.95

Dosage: 167mg of Full Spectrum CBD per ml.



The endocannabinoid system controls everyday stress, calm, mood and impacts sleep and recovery.



We use select natural ingredients to give you the best experience. MCT Oil from coconut is quickly absorbed by the body and can give your body a great source of energy.



Great for dripping on foods, squeezing into your mouth, or using in drinks.

2018 Farm Bill compliant. 3rd party tested for purity, potency and absence of harmful ingredients.



Ingredients:

MCT from coconut oil, Pepperment Oil for flavor, Full Spectrum CBD