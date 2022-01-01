About this product
BioSpectrum Hemp engineered this 1000mg Broad Spectrum CBD Topical Relief Roll-On to provide powerful long lasting relief. By using Lidocaine, Menthol, Camphor, along with 1000mg Broad Spectrum Distillate, this product is truly unique with its wide variety of cannabinoids.
The roller ball design allows for quick, easy, and mess-free application onto a desired area of the body.
Take this broad spectrum Topical Relief Roll-On with you anywhere! Feel the pain disappear!
Full Pannel 3rd Party Tested
Ingredients:
Menthol 10%, Lidocaine 4%, Camphor 3%, Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Carbomer, Cayenne Extract, Lemongrass Oil, Triethanolamine, Benzalkonium Chloride, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract
**use LEAFLY15 for 15% off all products at biospectrumhemp.com**
About this brand
BioSpectrum Hemp
Biospectrum Hemp is committed to being the US company of choice for the highest quality CBD products. From our unique Nasal Sprays, industry leading Topical Relief CBD Roll On, fairly priced Tinctures, great tasting CBD Gummy's, and CBD Pet Treats, nobody delivers higher quality and better priced CBD products.