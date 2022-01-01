BioSpectrum Hemp engineered this 1000mg Broad Spectrum CBD Topical Relief Roll-On to provide powerful long lasting relief. By using Lidocaine, Menthol, Camphor, along with 1000mg Broad Spectrum Distillate, this product is truly unique with its wide variety of cannabinoids.



**use LEAFLY15 for 15% off all products at biospectrumhemp.com**



Unbeatable Price $29.95



The roller ball design allows for quick, easy, and mess-free application onto a desired area of the body.



Take this broad spectrum Topical Relief Roll-On with you anywhere! Feel the pain disappear!



Full Pannel 3rd Party Tested



Ingredients:

Menthol 10%, Lidocaine 4%, Camphor 3%, Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Carbomer, Cayenne Extract, Lemongrass Oil, Triethanolamine, Benzalkonium Chloride, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract

