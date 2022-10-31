1 gram – 9:1 ratio of flower to hash – No trim – No shake Indulge in our premium handcrafted Biscotti prerolls. Our Singoli prerolls are made with premium Emerald Triangle sourced flower and our most special solventless, full spectrum hash that meet our highest quality of standards. The unique blend of flower and hash creates a smooth, long-lasting, flavorful smoke that will elevate your mind, body and soul to new heights.