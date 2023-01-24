In spite of its purely indica roots, Berry White tends to be influenced by both indica and sativa and thus gives off effects that are more similar to a hybrid than a pure strain. The mindful nature of this strain offers complete euphoria while relaxing the body and soothing down your muscles. After the initial head rush, a warm tingle fills the body, easing you into a meditative state and allowing for the stimulants of the strain to kick in. This induces a bit of creativity and more often than not, the munchies.



