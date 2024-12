The Zen Cannabis 500mg THC Milk Chocolate Bar is an Old World European creamy milk chocolate bar that will melt your worries away while it melts in your mouth.



Effects: Relaxed, Social, and Restored



Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate), Cannabis Extract, Sunflower Lecithin and Vanilla.



Allergy Information: Contains Milk

read more