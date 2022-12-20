About this product
Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable that allows you to do more with less. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it.
Sprinkle a hint of passion on your day‚ Äôs most intimate moments with Acai. This sensual hybrid edible made with THC, rose extract, and rose hip provides a bit of that extra-special something you need to make extra-special memories. Less fleeting, more heating.
About this brand
Bits
Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable intended to enhance, not overtake. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it, containing 5mg of THC and a dash of adaptogens so that you can do more with less.