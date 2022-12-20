Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable that allows you to do more with less. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it.

--

Sprinkle a hint of passion on your day‚Äôs most intimate moments with Acai Affection. This sensual hybrid edible made with THC, rose extract, and rose hip provides a bit of that extra-special something you need to make extra-special memories. Less fleeting, more heating.