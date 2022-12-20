Bits are the everyday cannabis consumable that allows you to do more with less. A gentle alternative to indulging without overdoing it.

--

Put your PJs on and switch into ‚Äòdo not disturb‚Äô mode with Pomegranate. This dreamy indica edible is infused with THC and CBN, plus ashwaganda and lemon balm, to help you discover a more satisfying sleep. Less prescribed eight hours, more dutifully drifting into dreamland, population you.