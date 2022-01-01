Made in small batches by hand, our all natural CBD Apple gummies are infused with the finest CBD creating a delicious blend of CBD and natural apples.

Each gummy contains 20mg of CBD, 180mg of CBD per mason jars.



9 gummies per jar

20mg of CBD per gummies

Non-psychoactive CBD derived from US hemp

Handmade

All natural ingredients

No added sugar, preservatives or artificial coloring

Ingredients: Natural infused Maine apples, made with pure non-gmo Maine apple extract, apple cider syrup, gelatin (non vegan), citric acid. No sugar or artificial flavoring added.



Store in a dry, cool place



If your employment requires a drug test, please talk to your employer or physician first. Contains less than 0.3% THC.



Keep out of reach of children. Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition, or take pharmaceutical drugs.