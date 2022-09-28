About this product
Specially designed with the best CBD properties and natural ingredients to revitalize your skin holistically.
Formulated with a powerful blend of natural plant extracts and CBD our Face Mask promotes a healthier hydrated skin. Infused with powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory extracts like rosemary and black licorice our mask promotes cell renewal and will have your skin glowing again.
10mg of CBD
Hydrating, Refreshing, Revitalizing
0% THC
100% vegan
Never tested on animals
How To Use: Cleanse face for best results. Apply the the mask to face and leave on for 15 - 20 minutes. Remove mask and gently massage the remaining serum into skin.
Ingredients:
Rosemary: Antioxidant
Black Licorice: Soothing, Revitalizing
Centella Asiatica: Anti-Aging, Moisturizing
Scutellaria Baicalensis: Anti-Inflammatory
