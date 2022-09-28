Specially designed with the best CBD properties and natural ingredients to revitalize your skin holistically.



Formulated with a powerful blend of natural plant extracts and CBD our Face Mask promotes a healthier hydrated skin. Infused with powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory extracts like rosemary and black licorice our mask promotes cell renewal and will have your skin glowing again.



10mg of CBD

Hydrating, Refreshing, Revitalizing

0% THC

100% vegan

Never tested on animals

How To Use: Cleanse face for best results. Apply the the mask to face and leave on for 15 - 20 minutes. Remove mask and gently massage the remaining serum into skin.



Ingredients:



Rosemary: Antioxidant

Black Licorice: Soothing, Revitalizing

Centella Asiatica: Anti-Aging, Moisturizing

Scutellaria Baicalensis: Anti-Inflammatory