About this product

The first adaptogen CBD face mask



For a bright, luminous and a more balanced skin, try our Soothing CBD Second Skin Mask.



Formulated with Bio cellulose fibers, Lavender, Chamomile and CBD this face mask promotes a soothing & relaxing skin. The combination of CBD and botanical extracts soothes, protects, fights inflammation while relaxing the skin. Our second skin mask completely adheres to the skin for better and more even penetration of the active ingredients. Soft and gentle on the skin, our mask is ideal for all skin types.



20mg of CBD

Soothing, Relaxing, Fights Inflamation

Paraben-Free

100% Vegan

0% THC

Never tested on animals

How To Use: Cleanse face for best results. Apply the the mask to face and leave on for 15 - 20 minutes. Remove mask and gently massage the remaining serum into skin.



Ingredients:



Aloe Barbadensis Juice ( Aloe Vera)*, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Lavandula Anguvstifolia (Lavender Essential Oil),Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Chamomilla Recutita (German Chamomile Essential Oil), Anthemis Nobilis (Roman Chamomile Essential Oil), Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree Leaf Oil), Dimethyl Sulfone, Salix Alba Extract (White Willow Bark), Polysorbate 20, Polysorbate 80,Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.* Organic Ingredients