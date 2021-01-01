BKLYN CBD
About this product
The first adaptogen CBD face mask
For a bright, luminous and a more balanced skin, try our Soothing CBD Second Skin Mask.
Formulated with Bio cellulose fibers, Lavender, Chamomile and CBD this face mask promotes a soothing & relaxing skin. The combination of CBD and botanical extracts soothes, protects, fights inflammation while relaxing the skin. Our second skin mask completely adheres to the skin for better and more even penetration of the active ingredients. Soft and gentle on the skin, our mask is ideal for all skin types.
20mg of CBD
Soothing, Relaxing, Fights Inflamation
Paraben-Free
100% Vegan
0% THC
Never tested on animals
How To Use: Cleanse face for best results. Apply the the mask to face and leave on for 15 - 20 minutes. Remove mask and gently massage the remaining serum into skin.
Ingredients:
Aloe Barbadensis Juice ( Aloe Vera)*, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Lavandula Anguvstifolia (Lavender Essential Oil),Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Chamomilla Recutita (German Chamomile Essential Oil), Anthemis Nobilis (Roman Chamomile Essential Oil), Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree Leaf Oil), Dimethyl Sulfone, Salix Alba Extract (White Willow Bark), Polysorbate 20, Polysorbate 80,Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.* Organic Ingredients
For a bright, luminous and a more balanced skin, try our Soothing CBD Second Skin Mask.
Formulated with Bio cellulose fibers, Lavender, Chamomile and CBD this face mask promotes a soothing & relaxing skin. The combination of CBD and botanical extracts soothes, protects, fights inflammation while relaxing the skin. Our second skin mask completely adheres to the skin for better and more even penetration of the active ingredients. Soft and gentle on the skin, our mask is ideal for all skin types.
20mg of CBD
Soothing, Relaxing, Fights Inflamation
Paraben-Free
100% Vegan
0% THC
Never tested on animals
How To Use: Cleanse face for best results. Apply the the mask to face and leave on for 15 - 20 minutes. Remove mask and gently massage the remaining serum into skin.
Ingredients:
Aloe Barbadensis Juice ( Aloe Vera)*, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Lavandula Anguvstifolia (Lavender Essential Oil),Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Chamomilla Recutita (German Chamomile Essential Oil), Anthemis Nobilis (Roman Chamomile Essential Oil), Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree Leaf Oil), Dimethyl Sulfone, Salix Alba Extract (White Willow Bark), Polysorbate 20, Polysorbate 80,Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.* Organic Ingredients
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!