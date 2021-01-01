BKLYN CBD Chill Time Drops has been skillfully crafted to promote a sense of calmness and is our go-to for taking the edge off*. Made from US grown hemp, our drops contains all of the plant's terpenes to provide a full spectrum blend.



Shake well. Take the oil sublingually, wait 20 seconds and swallow. One dropper delivers about 60mg of CBD. Take additional droppers for the unwinding effect you desire.



30ml bottle with 1800mg of CBD Oil

All natural, contains no artificial flavors or coloring

Non-psychoactive CBD derived from US hemp

Organic, Vegan, Gluten free, Alcohol free and Sugar free



Ingredients: Whole plant extract (CBD), MCT Oil (fractionated coconut oil), natural raw hemp oil, organic sunflower lecithin.