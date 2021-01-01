About this product

Black Dog LED has taken all of the guesswork out of selecting the best equipment for a grow setup! Our grow room kits are created using the best the industry has to offer. We start with a genuine Black Dog LED PhytoMAX grow light. Next, we include the appropriately-sized Gorilla Grow Tent, and then add important extras like the original Can-Fan, the most powerful and reliable fan in the industry. Our grow room kits are designed to ensure maximum yields with minimal effort!