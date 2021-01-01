Black Dog LED
4' X 4' LED GROW LIGHT KIT
About this product
Black Dog LED has taken all of the guesswork out of selecting the best equipment for a grow setup! Our grow room kits are created using the best the industry has to offer. We start with a genuine Black Dog LED PhytoMAX grow light. Next, we include the appropriately-sized Gorilla Grow Tent, and then add important extras like the original Max-Fan, the most powerful and reliable fan in the industry. Our grow room kits are designed to ensure maximum yields with minimal effort!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!