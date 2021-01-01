About this product

Manufactured to the exacting standards of Carl Zeiss, almost a year was spent perfecting these glasses to give Black Dog LED customers the protection and comfort needed to fully enjoy their gardens as if they were growing outside in the sunlight.



The ability to view your garden under “normal” lighting conditions will help you better understand what is happening to your plants and their environment. With our Grow Glasses, you can now diagnose problems earlier than ever before—a critical factor in staying ahead of the curve and making adjustments as soon as issues arise.



Indoor gardens take hours of work to maintain, and spending those hours under a light engineered for plants instead of people strain your eyes as they struggle to compensate for the spectrum plants need. The Black Dog LED Grow Glasses negate that struggle, making it easier to care for your plants and to truly enjoy all the time you spend with them.