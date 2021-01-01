Loading…
Black Dog LED

PHYTOMAX 1000 LED GROW LIGHTS

At 1015 actual watts, the PhytoMAX 1000 is the most powerful LED grow light available worldwide. With PhytoMAX we have delivered the most powerful and reliable, truly full-spectrum (365-750nm, UV to NIR) LED plant grow lights! The new custom housing is designed to better distribute light and dissipate heat, and the PhytoMAX 1000 uses the highest-quality, latest-technology, top-bin LEDs to deliver Black Dog LED's proprietary full-cycle Phyto-Genesis Spectrum™.
