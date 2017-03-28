About this strain
Lime Skunk
Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.
Lime Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
