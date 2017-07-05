 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Carefully Curated & Hand Selected

Gold Label - Finely Crafted Indoor Cannabis
Red Label - Premium Sungrown Flower
Black Label - Carefully Curated Flower
LED Indoor
100% Flower Prerolls
About Black Label Cannabis

BLACK LABEL CANNABIS, like many companies, has humble origins and deep roots in the local community. We have worked hard to maintain both our humility and our roots while building greater trust and expanding our horizons. WHO WE ARE. Here at Black Label Cannabis, we are a small Washington State business with a big business attitude. We are a proud veteran-owned and operated company, with over 44 years of military service within our ranks. Our expertise comes from all parts of the cannabis industry and beyond.

United States, Washington