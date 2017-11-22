Black Tie CBD
BubbleGum Special Reserve (INDOOR) CBD Hemp Flower
IndicaTHC 4%CBD 9%
About this product
BubbleGum Special Reserve (INDOOR) - A well balanced sativa-dominant hybrid consisting of 60% Sativa genetics and 40% Indica genetics. This indoor version offers high levels of CBD with small amounts of THC. The balanced nature of BubbleGum results in a comfortable feeling, consisting of a cerebral sensation that is augmented by a relaxing and gentle body effect. The Indica elements of this smoke induce a very calming effect. This strain can assist with sleep when used at the right time. The sativa aspects of the feeling derived from Bubble Gum can invoke a feeling that is mildly uplifting, thought provoking and quite meditative.
Density: Medium
Primary Terpenes: Beta-Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Guaiol
Primary Aromas: BubbleGum, Berries, mild Earthy undertone
Smell Profile: Sugary sweet and fruity with notable berry and mild earthy undertones. Smell is present immediately upon opening the container. Pinch the buds to reveal the BubbleGum scent. Slight haze finish.
Taste Profile: Dry hit the blunt to reveal a beautiful Bubble Gum flavor. The flavor is defined by tones of bubblegum, fresh berries, sugary-sweetness, and very mild earthy undertones.The smoke is smooth with little throat grab and presents a delectable sweet taste. The exhale provides an original bubblegum flavor that will have you licking your lips and reminiscing on your youth.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Afternoon
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 18.6%
Total CBD – 15.4%
THC (Delta9) - 0.04%
Bubblegum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
263 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
