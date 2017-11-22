About this product

BubbleGum Special Reserve (INDOOR) - A well balanced sativa-dominant hybrid consisting of 60% Sativa genetics and 40% Indica genetics. This indoor version offers high levels of CBD with small amounts of THC. The balanced nature of BubbleGum results in a comfortable feeling, consisting of a cerebral sensation that is augmented by a relaxing and gentle body effect. The Indica elements of this smoke induce a very calming effect. This strain can assist with sleep when used at the right time. The sativa aspects of the feeling derived from Bubble Gum can invoke a feeling that is mildly uplifting, thought provoking and quite meditative.



Density: Medium



Primary Terpenes: Beta-Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Guaiol



Primary Aromas: BubbleGum, Berries, mild Earthy undertone



Smell Profile: Sugary sweet and fruity with notable berry and mild earthy undertones. Smell is present immediately upon opening the container. Pinch the buds to reveal the BubbleGum scent. Slight haze finish.



Taste Profile: Dry hit the blunt to reveal a beautiful Bubble Gum flavor. The flavor is defined by tones of bubblegum, fresh berries, sugary-sweetness, and very mild earthy undertones.The smoke is smooth with little throat grab and presents a delectable sweet taste. The exhale provides an original bubblegum flavor that will have you licking your lips and reminiscing on your youth.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Afternoon



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 18.6%



Total CBD – 15.4%



THC (Delta9) - 0.04%