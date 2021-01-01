About this product
Black Tie Cannabigerol (CBG) Capsules are strong and effective! Each capsule containing 200MG of decarboxylated CBG Flowers! Ideal for daily wellness. Many customers claim to receive great pain-relieving effects that last for extended periods of time. See details below!! Available in: 25 counts. Bottle Serving Size: 1 Tablet Servings Per Container: 25 Total CBG Per Serving: 148 mg / capsule Total THC Per Serving: 0 mg (not detected) Total CBG Per container: 3700mg CBG / container
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.