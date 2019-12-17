About this product
Single Gram quantities - 14.75 % CBG , .12% THC Delta-9, and more combining for a total of 21.61% Cannabinoids analyzed in this Cannabigerol (CBG) Kief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.