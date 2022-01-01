About this product
Consists of CBD and THC Delta-8 Distillate + CBG Isolate + Terpenes. The Trifecta Sauce provides a Euphoric feeling. Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the dab sauce atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy Liquid straight from the container!
The Taste and Effects are both STRONG! A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.
Available in 5 gram units.
Total CBD: 26.76%
Total CBG: 21.50%
Total THC (Δ8): 33.09%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 81.35% (813mg/Gram)
Choose from a Variety of Flavors including:
BubbleGum OG *Hybrid (Strain Derived)
Gelato Cake *Indica (Strain Derived)
Grape Ape *Indica (Strain Derived)
Jack Herer (Lemon) *Sativa (Strain Derived)
RuntZ *Hybrid (Strain Derived)
Sour Pebbles *Sativa (Strain Derived)
Unflavored (Original) *No Terpenes Added
Watermelon OG *Indica (Strain Derived)
Wedding Cake *Hybrid (Strain Derived)
More Flavors Coming Soon!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.