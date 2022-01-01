Relaxing & delicious yet contains ZERO THC. This premium concentrate is perfect for those who are seeking relief without the risk of failing a drug test! Broad Spectrum CBD Distillate + Terpenes. Worry free Zen.



Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the dab sauce atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy Liquid straight from the container!



Available in 5 Gram or 10 Gram Quantities.



Available Flavors:

Banana Kush (Strain Derived - Indica)

Grape Ape (Strain Derived - Indica)

Strawberry Mimosa (Strain Derived - Hybrid)



Total CBD: 54.14%

Total THC: ND (non-detectable)

Total Cannabinoids per gram: 56.30% or 563mg per gram!!