Relaxing & delicious yet contains ZERO THC. This premium concentrate is perfect for those who are seeking relief without the risk of failing a drug test! Broad Spectrum CBD Distillate + Terpenes. Worry free Zen.
Use a dab rod to place the sauce in a dab rig or spread the dab sauce atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy Liquid straight from the container!
Available in 5 Gram or 10 Gram Quantities.
Available Flavors:
Banana Kush (Strain Derived - Indica)
Grape Ape (Strain Derived - Indica)
Strawberry Mimosa (Strain Derived - Hybrid)
Total CBD: 54.14%
Total THC: ND (non-detectable)
Total Cannabinoids per gram: 56.30% or 563mg per gram!!
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.