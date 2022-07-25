Consists of CBD Distillate + 10% Terpenes. A relaxing full spectrum formula. Use a dab rod to place the Sauce in a dab rig or spread the material atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy the CBD Dab Sauce straight from the container!
A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.
Total CBD: 57.39%
Total Cannabinoids per gram: 57.39% or 573mg per gram!!
Available in 5 Gram and 10 Gram quantities.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.