Consists of CBD Distillate + 10% Terpenes. A relaxing full spectrum formula. Use a dab rod to place the Sauce in a dab rig or spread the material atop flowers in a bowl, or inside a wrap. Use a Nectar Collector to enjoy the CBD Dab Sauce straight from the container!



A small amount goes a long way. Please enjoy carefully.



Total CBD: 57.39%



Total Cannabinoids per gram: 57.39% or 573mg per gram!!



Available in 5 Gram and 10 Gram quantities.