About this product

CBD / THC Delta-8 Dab Wax - With 99.1% Total Cannabinoids, this item is potent delicious! Easily applied to dab rigs, pens, or atop flowers in a bong or joint. This item is versatile and playable making it a smoker's delight. Flavored with organic terpenes, this product has a beautiful smell that literally leaps out of the container. The taste is bold and flavorful, yet very smooth.



Total CBD: 81.12%, Total THC Delta-8: 17.69%, Total Cannabinoids: 99.1%