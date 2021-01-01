About this product

At Black Tie CBD, we offer our customers the top-of-the-line highest-THC delta 8 cartridge on the market today. These delta 8 THC carts are full spectrum and contain premium CO2 extracted CBD distillate as well as legal THC delta-8 distillate. Order yours and experience the effects today!



**Products shipping in sealed bags until regular packaging is back in stock**



CBD / THC (Δ-8) Vape Cartridge - Black Tie's "True Full Spectrum" CBD / THC Delta-8 Vape Cartridges contain premium CO2 extracted CBD Distillate as well as Legal THC Delta-8 Distillate! The combination of cannabinoids such as THC and CBD have proven to provide more beneficial properties than that of a single cannabinoid alone. This unflavored cartridge is highly effective and provides a clean, pleasant taste that has a mild hint of cherry. Please enjoy in moderation until you become familiar with the potency. THC Delta-8 is capable of providing narcotic-like effects. Caution is advised.



Available Sizes: .5mL and 1mL



Available (Strain Derived) Flavors:



Birthday Cake *Hybrid

Blue Afgoo *Indica

BlueBerry Donut *Hybrid

BubbleGum OG *Hybrid

Durban Poison *Sativa

Gelato Cake *Indica

Grape Ape *Indica

Jack Herer (Lemon) *Sativa

PineApple Express *Hybrid

Unflavored (Natural) *Hemp

Runtz *Hybrid

Sour Pebbles *Sativa

Strawberry Mimosa *Hybrid

Watermelon OG *Indica

Wedding Cake *Hybrid

Available (Organic, Botanical) Flavors:



Banana Cream

Sweet Orange

*More Flavors Coming Soon



Total CBD: 20.07%



Total THC (Δ-8): 47.06%



Total Cannabinoids per gram: 67.06% or 670mg per gram!!



**Full 3rd Party Test Result Available Here**



**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**



The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.



Polycarbonate

Clear Round Mouthpiece

**THIS ITEM MUST BE SHIPPED VIA UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE (USPS) WITH A SIGNATURE REQUIREMENT**