Black Tie CBD
About this product
At Black Tie CBD, we offer our customers the top-of-the-line highest-THC delta 8 cartridge on the market today. These delta 8 THC carts are full spectrum and contain premium CO2 extracted CBD distillate as well as legal THC delta-8 distillate. Order yours and experience the effects today!
**Products shipping in sealed bags until regular packaging is back in stock**
CBD / THC (Δ-8) Vape Cartridge - Black Tie's "True Full Spectrum" CBD / THC Delta-8 Vape Cartridges contain premium CO2 extracted CBD Distillate as well as Legal THC Delta-8 Distillate! The combination of cannabinoids such as THC and CBD have proven to provide more beneficial properties than that of a single cannabinoid alone. This unflavored cartridge is highly effective and provides a clean, pleasant taste that has a mild hint of cherry. Please enjoy in moderation until you become familiar with the potency. THC Delta-8 is capable of providing narcotic-like effects. Caution is advised.
Available Sizes: .5mL and 1mL
Available (Strain Derived) Flavors:
Birthday Cake *Hybrid
Blue Afgoo *Indica
BlueBerry Donut *Hybrid
BubbleGum OG *Hybrid
Durban Poison *Sativa
Gelato Cake *Indica
Grape Ape *Indica
Jack Herer (Lemon) *Sativa
PineApple Express *Hybrid
Unflavored (Natural) *Hemp
Runtz *Hybrid
Sour Pebbles *Sativa
Strawberry Mimosa *Hybrid
Watermelon OG *Indica
Wedding Cake *Hybrid
Available (Organic, Botanical) Flavors:
Banana Cream
Sweet Orange
*More Flavors Coming Soon
Total CBD: 20.07%
Total THC (Δ-8): 47.06%
Total Cannabinoids per gram: 67.06% or 670mg per gram!!
**Full 3rd Party Test Result Available Here**
**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**
The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.
Polycarbonate
Clear Round Mouthpiece
**THIS ITEM MUST BE SHIPPED VIA UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE (USPS) WITH A SIGNATURE REQUIREMENT**
