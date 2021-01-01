About this product

Black Tie CBD vape cartridges contain 100% Liquid CBD Distillate. When you have a great product, there's no need to include additives. This premium vape oil is viscous enough to burn yet thick enough to last you a while. The unflavored taste is mild & pleasant like Green Tea with a hint of honey. Available Sizes: .5mL and 1mL Available Options: With or Without Battery. Available Flavors: Birthday Cake (Hybrid - Strain Derived), BlueBerry Afgoo (Indica - Strain Derived), BubbleGum (Botanically Derived Terpenes), Durban Poison (Sativa - Strain Derived), Strawberry Mimosa (Hybrid - Strain Derived), Unflavored (No terpenes added. Natural Hemp Flavor). Total CBD: 56.78% Total THC (Δ9): .3% Total Cannabinoids per gram: 57.76% or 577mg per gram!!