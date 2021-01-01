About this product

The CCell M3 is an ultra-slim and compact 510 cartridge pen made of stainless steel to handle every day carrying in a pocket or bag. The M3 heats your cartridge only as you inhale with an LED indicator to let you know when it's active. The M3 gets about 150 rips on a full charge of the internal 350 mAh battery and recharges quickly with the included USB 510 charger. Key Features: Authentic CCell Product. Activated by Inhaling. LED Activation Indicator. Compatible with Most Pre-Filled Bottom Airflow Tanks. Up to 150 Draws Per Charge. 350 mAh Battery Capacity. Stainless Steel Build. Dimensions: 0.41" D x 3" H Weight: 15g. Thread your 510 cartridge onto the CCell M3 and you're good to go. The M3 Pen activates automatically as you inhale for quick and easy rips without a button.



