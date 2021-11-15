About this product

Black Tie’s Full Spectrum Tinctures are delicious and effective. Made with 100% organic ingredients, our pure, all-natural formulas are exceedingly simple: 100% USDA Certified Organic MCT Oil (Coconut Oil) and extract derived from USDA Certified Organic Hemp. Organic food-grade terpenes added for flavoring in some options. 1500mg “Tri-Fecta” Tincture - Containing 500mg of each; CBD, CBG, and THC Delta-8, this Full-Spectrum Tincture truly has the capability of delivering the entourage effect. You will certainly notice the difference in effects between this 1500mg and other tinctures on the market. Available in 4 different Flavors: Banana, Cherry, Chocolate, Original Hemp (Unflavored), or Vanilla. BUNDLES AVAILABLE!! Container Size: 1oz (30ml) Bottle containing 1510mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extracts. Servings: 60 x .5ml servings. Amount Per Serving: 25.16mg per serving (~8.38mg each; CBD, CBG, & THC Delta-8).Ingredients: Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extracts, Organic Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil, Organic Food Grade Terpenes; For Flavoring. Directions: Recommended to ingest orally, on or under the tongue. Hold the tincture in your mouth for 10–15 seconds before swallowing for best effects. 0.5ml (half dropper) dosage recommended. Wait 10-15 minutes between dosages. Store in a cool dark place; shake well before each use.