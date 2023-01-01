Jet Fuel is a hybrid cannabis strain that is known for its strong gassy aroma. Jet Fuel buds are dense and heavy, with a dark green color and tight orange hairs. The buds are covered in notable layers of large headed trichomes, giving them a frosty appearance and making them highly resinous.



Pinch the buds to discover an aroma that is a mix of diesel fuel and earthy pine. After dry hitting the joint, delicious flavors of fuel and pine are left on the tongue. Once lit, the earthy gas flavors are complimented well by hints of pine. The smoke may leave the room smelling pungently pleasant.



When it comes to taste and aroma, Jet Fuel is definitely a strain for those who enjoy bold, pungent flavors. Its diesel aroma is unmistakable and its flavor is just as intense. The combination of diesel and earthy pine notes creates a unique and memorable smoking experience. Whether you are a fan of diesel strains or are simply looking for something new to try, Jet Fuel is definitely worth a try.



Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day



Phenotype: Hybrid



THC-A - 22.37%



THC (Delta 9) - 0.21%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 24.70%

