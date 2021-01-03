This indoor, Cannabigerol (CBG) dominant, strain is unique to say the least. If you haven't tried a CBG dominant strain before, you are in for a treat. Providing a sweet lemon-citrus taste, this strain has the ability to provide relaxing body effects while allowing your mind to focus. Some report feelings of enhanced creativity. Black Tie is proud to provide America's highest quality CBG flowers!!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.