Lemon Zing! Lemons Drops CBD EDIBLES are a great classic hard candy flavor. Try dissolving them in hot or sun tea for a delicious way to get your CBD. 1. Pick 200mg CBD OR 600mg CBD OR 1200mg CBD 2. Choose Regular (CBD only) or PM (Melatonin/CBD). 200mg Full Spectrum CBD Bottle – 10 pieces at 20mg CBD each. 600mg Full Spectrum CBD Bottle – 30 pieces at 20mg CBD each. 1200mg Full. Spectrum CBD Bottle - 60 pieces at 20mg CBD each. Supplement Facts: Serving Size – 1 Piece. Servings per Container – 10 or 30 pieces. Hemp CBD w/ THC – 20mg. Calories – 16.1 Total Carbohydrates – 4.5g (1.6% daily value) Sugars 2.9g. Other Ingredients: corn syrup, sugar, citric acid, natural and artificial flavors, gum arabic, color: yellow5. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products. BlackTieCBD.Net CBD products are Quality controlled and Lab Tested CBD edibles.
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.