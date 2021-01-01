Black Tie CBD
MOTHERSHIP - Some say is not of this world. Beautiful, glowing orange and red hairs tangling through the pine green buds giving them a very appealing visual appearance. These medium sized buds have a marvelous, dank smell that is floral & sweet, with strong hints of Berries. Mothership provides a very calm, mellow, relaxed feeling that is great to unwind after work but won’t give you couch lock, or make you sleepy.
Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol, Tans-Caryophyllene
Primary Aromas: Chamomile, Wild Berries, Orange, Flowers
Smell Profile: When the buds are broken open you will enjoy a heavy floral scent, followed by hints of berries that might remind you of a blackberry, or strawberry field.
Taste Profile: The taste is floral and sweet, reminiscent of blackberries and strawberries.
Preferred Time of Use: DAY - Afternoon
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 21.668%
Total CBD - 18.03%
THC (Delta 9) - .186%
