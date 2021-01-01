About this product

MOTHERSHIP﻿ - Some say is not of this world. Beautiful, glowing orange and red hairs tangling through the pine green buds giving them a very appealing visual appearance. These medium sized buds have a marvelous, dank smell that is floral & sweet, with strong hints of Berries. Mothership provides a very calm, mellow, relaxed feeling that is great to unwind after work but won’t give you couch lock, or make you sleepy.



Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol, Tans-Caryophyllene



Primary Aromas: Chamomile, Wild Berries, Orange, Flowers



Smell Profile: When the buds are broken open you will enjoy a heavy floral scent, followed by hints of berries that might remind you of a blackberry, or strawberry field.



Taste Profile: The taste is floral and sweet, reminiscent of blackberries and strawberries.



Preferred Time of Use: DAY - Afternoon



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 21.668%



Total CBD - 18.03%



THC (Delta 9) - .186%