Logo for the brand Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD

Mothership CBD Hemp Flower

MOTHERSHIP﻿ - Some say is not of this world. Beautiful, glowing orange and red hairs tangling through the pine green buds giving them a very appealing visual appearance. These medium sized buds have a marvelous, dank smell that is floral & sweet, with strong hints of Berries. Mothership provides a very calm, mellow, relaxed feeling that is great to unwind after work but won’t give you couch lock, or make you sleepy.

Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol, Tans-Caryophyllene

Primary Aromas: Chamomile, Wild Berries, Orange, Flowers

Smell Profile: When the buds are broken open you will enjoy a heavy floral scent, followed by hints of berries that might remind you of a blackberry, or strawberry field.

Taste Profile: The taste is floral and sweet, reminiscent of blackberries and strawberries.

Preferred Time of Use: DAY - Afternoon

Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 21.668%

Total CBD - 18.03%

THC (Delta 9) - .186%
