The Papaya Cake is a phenomenal strain for flavor chasers. These nugs display a blend of colors including tan and shades of green with tightly wound short orange hairs. Purple hues are noticed at the tips of the calyxes. These stacked buds have a rock-hard density and emit juicy tropical fruit scents. You're probably not on a tropical island, but it may seem like it once you get a whiff of the island aromas produced by the Papaya Cake. Sweet smells of fresh mangoes and papaya immediately leap out the bag. As you break down these sticky nugs, the freshly cut island fruit tang intensifies. These aromas quickly translate to the flavor of the dry hit. Once lit, the smooth smoke coats your mouth with the taste of a mango and papaya smoothie. Many users report uplifting moods while remaining mildly relaxed. This strain is great for those looking to take a tropical vacation from the comfort of anywhere.



Primary Aromas: Papaya, Mango, Tropical Fruit



Preferred Time of Use: All Day



Phenotype: Indica Dominant Hybrid



Density: High



THCa - 22.44%



CBGa - 0.67%



THC (Delta9) - 0.13%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 23.24%

