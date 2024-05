A strong sativa-dominant hybrid, the Punch is the product of Northern Lights and Skunk. These dense, well-trimmed, multicolored buds adorn hues of Green, Orange, and traces of purple. The smell is earthy with undertones of Gas and Pine. However, a dry hit on the joint reveals a complex semi-sweet flavor similar to a fruit punch - one can expect to taste Berries and hints of Citrus. A thick smoke provides a bold flavor accompanied by a medium throat grab. Like its parents, Punch is powerful, and while its lineage leans towards sativa, its effects are noticeable in both body & mind.



Primary Aromas: Earth, Gas, Pine, Berries



Smell Profile: The smell is earthy with undertones of Gas and Pine. Hints of fresh berries on the finish. When the buds are squeezed, they tend to expel more gas.



Taste Profile: A dry hit on the joint reveals a complex semi-sweet flavor similar to a fruit punch - one can expect to taste Berries and hints of Citrus. A thick smoke provides a bold flavor accompanied by a medium throat grab.



Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Density: High



THC-A - 24.1%



CBGa - 1.89%



THC (Delta9) - .23%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 26.81%

